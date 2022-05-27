Prince Harry ‘walking a tight rope’ as Duke faced with ‘great conundrum’ of bombshell book





The Duke of Sussex’s memoir was due to be released later this year, but the publication date is set to be pushed back. The depth of the contents within the book remains undisclosed but it is expected to be explosive. Speaking on the latest episode of The Royal Beat, royal historian Tessa Dunlop suggests that the Duke is faced with a “great conundrum” with how much “tell-all he really wants to do”.

Ms Dunlop said: “It can feel very very lonely if the institution shuts you out”. “I think Harry more than anyone realises that he’s walking on a tightrope. “Yes, he needs to make money, and yes the Royal Family have made him feel excluded and he feels unsupported but he also realises, on a professional level I think, that he needs some of their magic fairy dust. “Also on an emotional level, they’re family. READ MORE: ‘Give them credit!’ Harry and Meghan praised for making William and Kate into stars

Ms Dunlop added: “So how much tell-all does he really want to do. “I think that’s always going to be the great conundrum for him and his wife [Meghan]”. Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down as senior royals in January 2020. The couple claimed, in their official statement, that the decision came “after many months of reflection and internal discussions”. READ MORE: Kate Middleton pays tribute to Sussex wedding on eve of their return

Speaking about the upcoming book in 2021, Harry said: “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learnt — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.” He added: “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.” Although it was previously set for release in late 2022, an actual date has never been set in stone.