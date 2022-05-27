Suspect arrested after teen skateboarder struck, killed by dirt bike in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly hitting and killing a teen skateboarder in North Philadelphia, in a hit-and-run crash that was caught on surveillance video.

That suspect has been identified as Kevin Rubio of the 3200 block of N. Hancock Street.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on May 15 on Allegheny Avenue near Front Street.

Police Rubio was speeding and doing wheelies when he struck Rosario, who was riding on a skateboard.

Investigators say immediately after the crash, Rubio sped off on a green dirt bike.

Thanks to surveillance video, witnesses, and anonymous tips, detectives say they were led to Rubio, who surrendered to police.

Rubio has been charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless endangerment, involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash.