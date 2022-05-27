The Fed’s favorite inflation measure fell in April, but prices are still uncomfortably high

Stripping out more volatile items like food and energy, core PCE inflation, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of consumer prices, rose by 4.9% over the same period, down from 5.2% recorded in March.

Energy prices rose 30.4% over the year, while food prices climbed 10%.

Between March and April, prices increased by 0.2% — a sharp slowing from the 0.9% jump in the month before. Core prices rose by 0.3%, flat from the prior report.

While costs rose, Americans kept reaching into their pockets: Consumer spending rose by 0.9%, even though that was a slowdown from March.

The tight labor market is the main reason people can afford to keep spending in a high price environment.

“Having a steady paycheck is key and the still-tight job market assures that support. But high inflation is eating away at what one can buy,” said Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

Wages rose by 0.6%, though that was the slowest increase since January. So Americans supplemented with savings: The rate of savings as a percentage of disposable income fell to 4.4%, the lowest savings rate since September 2008.

Incomes rose by 0.4%, also slightly less than in the prior month, while after tax income rose by 0.3%.

