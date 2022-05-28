🌱 Rubio Decries Miami Heat, NBA Over Guns + Miami Fashion Week Coming





First, today’s weather: An afternoon t-storm or two. High: 86 Low: 77.

1. Republican Florida Senator Marco Rubio slammed the Miami Heat and the NBA for “politicizing” Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas that left 21 people dead. The Heat urged fans during Wednesday’s game to call their senators and push for gun reform and to “make change at the ballot box.” Rubio is on the ballot this November. (Miami Patch) 2. Two victims were pulled Friday from a submerged van in Southwest Miami-Dade. Police snipers were on the scene to protect divers from alligators that were in the water. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was also called out to the scene. (WSVN)

3. One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a business in Hialeah on Friday morning, officials said. The shooting happened at a business in the 2600 block of W. 79th Street. An investigation is now underway. (NBC Miami) 4. A Miami woman was set to appear in court Friday on second-degree murder charges after police accused her of running over and killing a man whom she allegedly carjacked at a Miami tow lot. India Latimore, 24, also faces charges of robbery and obstruction by a disguised person. (WPLG Local 10)

5. Miami Fashion Week is coming May 31 to June 5. Designers from all over the world will be in South Florida previewing their 2023 collections for the annual event. “Miami Fashion Week is that one week of the year where we get together and celebrate resort cruise collections in Miami, the capital of cruise,” said Lourdes Fernandez Velasco. (WSVN) Today in Miami: Spanish Breakfast And Crafts at El Carajo International Tapas & Wines. (10 a.m.)

at El Carajo International Tapas & Wines. (10 a.m.) Air & Sea Show Rooftop Cookout & Watch Party at the Moxy South Beach. (noon)

at the Moxy South Beach. (noon) Creole Couture Fashion Show at The Caribbean Marketplace. (3 p.m.)

at The Caribbean Marketplace. (3 p.m.) Wynwoods Champions League Watch Party | Liverpool VS Real Madrid at SHOTS Miami. (3 p.m.)

at SHOTS Miami. (3 p.m.) Bedtime Stories Under the Stars at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. (6 p.m.) From my notebook: Hialeah police responded to a shooting on Friday morning outside a music studio building. Police confirmed that the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The owner of the studio says the victim died at the hospital. (WPLG Local 10)

outside a music studio building. Police confirmed that the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The owner of the studio says the victim died at the hospital. (WPLG Local 10) Best of the Best is returning to Miami Sunday at Bayfront Park . It features reggae, soca and dancehall. The line-up includes reggae legends Mr. Vegas and Beres Hammond. (Miami.com)

. It features reggae, soca and dancehall. The line-up includes reggae legends Mr. Vegas and Beres Hammond. (Miami.com) Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, the floating eatery on Fort Lauderdale’s New River, sank on Mother’s Day. Since then, it has held a fundraiser to help rebuild. It has raised $11,500 out of a goal of $80,000 as of May 24. “I am so grateful for $5 or anything we can get from anyone,” owner Jay Lycke says (Miami New Times)

A woman who admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Broward County couple plead guilty to two federal charges connected to the crime on Thursday. (WPLG Local 10)

