10 Harsh Realities Of Watching Old Disney Movies

Disney movies have been staple viewing for generations. Since the first Walt Disney Animation Studios feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs released in 1937, Disney films have been entertaining audiences for over eight decades. However, Disney movies, especially older ones, are not without their issues.

Whether it be poor portrayals of certain groups, inappropriate storylines, or problematic elements that are now unacceptable, many older Disney movies have aged pretty poorly. Viewers should prepare themselves for some harsh realities when they turn on an older Disney movie.

10 The Women Have Little Agency





Despite the princesses being the protagonists in many Disney movies, they often have little agency or control in their lives. The female characters are often under the rule of their fathers, escaping men, or being saved by men. While it is problematic to portray women as needing to be saved by men, it is even worse to show a lack of consent in the process.

Many of the female characters are saved by being kissed by a prince, which is something that neither Snow White nor Sleeping Beauty consent to. More recent movies have improved on this trend, having women save themselves or succeeding through strong bonds with other women, like in Moana or Frozen.

9 The Films Contain Many Racist Stereotypes





Usually seen in the form of animals, many early Disney movies contain extremely obvious and offensive stereotypes. Audiences have pointed out the anti-black stereotypes in Dumbo, racist Asian stereotypes in The Aristocats, and racism and cultural appropriation in Peter Pan.

Thankfully, this is not accepted in today’s society and would never be seen in a modern animated movie. It does make viewers wonder whether the creators of older Disney movies did not see the issues in the way they portrayed people of color and the harmful stereotypes they pushed forward.

8 Anyone Evil Or Inferior Is Often Queer Coded





A common trope within media is to portray the villain as inferior to the protagonist, usually in extremely problematic ways. Some movies focus on external facets of the villain to reductively conflate physical traits with internal ones.

Villains such as Jafar, Scar, and Ursula are shown as caricatures, and often flamboyant and effeminate. Additionally, Ursula was based on an American actor and drag queen named Divine. Portraying people with disabilities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and plus-size people as evil only serve to emphasize the terrible stereotype that such groups are abnormal, to be disliked, or less worthy of existing and succeeding.

7 Many Voice Actors Did Not Provide Their Character’s Singing Voice





Almost every Disney movie is a musical. If it isn’t a musical, Disney movies tend to feature many musical moments and elements. The voice actors behind famous Disney characters have become iconic for their roles, but many of them never actually sang their character’s songs.

Characters from The Lion King, Aladdin, Mulan, and many others had separate voice actors for the singing. While this is not so noticeable for some characters, the contrast can be heard for others, taking viewers out of the movie completely.

6 The Movie That Gave The World ‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Da’ Is Incredibly Racist And Problematic





“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Da” may seem like a joyful and innocent song, but it comes from one of Disney’s most controversial movies: Song of the South. Song of the South is set at the end of the Civil War and has been criticized by many for its glorification of slavery and racist portrayal of the African American community.

Disney has removed Song of the South from all home video formats and it is unavailable for streaming on Disney+. It seems that Disney is trying to wipe this movie out of existence, and quite rightfully so.

5 A Lot Of The Source Material Is Incredibly Dark





Disney is known for its harrowing storylines, usually involving outcast characters and dead parents, but their movies always manage to finish with a happy ending or the characters living ‘happily ever after’. However, the source material that many Disney movies are based is usually a lot darker.

The likes of Cinderella and The Little Mermaid are based on fairytales that end with heartbreak, pain, death, and the pecking out of eyeballs. This would be a shock to any child wishing to read the original text that their favorite movies are based on.

4 The Animation Style Doesn’t Come Close To More Recent Movies





For those who grew up watching the earlier Disney animated features, the early animation styles will not come as a shock to them on a rewatch, even after experiencing the incredible progression in animation in the last few decades.

However, for younger children who are used to the stunning 3D animation of movies such as Moana and Frozen II, it may come as a shock to go back to the less polished 2D animation.





3 They Don’t Represent Historical Reality





Many Disney animated features draw from historical events or real people. One of the most noticeable examples is the 1995 movie Pocahontas. Pocahontas follows Pocahontas during the arrival of English settlers. Not only does the film romanticize the relationship between Pocahontas and John Smith, but it adapts it to seem less inappropriate.

When John Smith met Pocahontas, he was 28 and she was just 11. In Pocahontas, the titular character is aged up to young adulthood. Pocahontas also omitted other terrible details about the real Pocahontas, and propels the “white savior” trope.





2 Live-Action Remakes Divide Audiences





Disney’s animated features are so beloved that they decided to capitalize on their popularity by adapting the stories into live-action movies. Many of these films feature lavish musical numbers, great performances and costuming, and impressive CGI. Some viewers felt that the live-action remakes were improvements of the originals.

However, others were disappointed, feeling that bringing the movies into the 21st century took away some of the magic that the originals possess. It could be said that the remakes take away from the animated features by trying to update them when it is not necessary.





1 There Is A Surprising Amount Of Underage Drinking





Movies such as Dumbo and Pinocchio feature some pretty prominent and memorable scenes of the young characters engaging in excessive underage drinking and smoking. It is now rare in modern TV shows and movies to see adults smoking and drinking to excess. Additionally, filmmakers are far less likely to show a child or young person consuming alcohol and then aim that film at children.

While the scenes often highlight the characters’ innocence and naivety, portraying underage drinking as a comedic learning experience is probably not the best thing to promote to children.









