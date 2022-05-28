10 Shows And Movies To Watch If You Loved The South Asian Representation In “Bridgerton”

If you got chills seeing all of the South Asian representation in Season 2 of Bridgerton like I did, then do I have a list for you! Here are some of my favorite movies and shows that have South Asian representation at the ✨ forefront. ✨
1.
Man Like Mobeen
2.
Queen
3.
Four More Shots Please!
4.
Kapoor & Sons
5.
Meet the Patels
6.
Starstruck
7.
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
8.
Lion
9.
The Tiger Hunter
10.
And finally, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…
Have you watched any of these shows or movies? Or got any more South Asian recommendations? Let us know in the comments below!
