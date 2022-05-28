10 Shows And Movies To Watch If You Loved The South Asian Representation In “Bridgerton”



Yash Raj Films



If you’ve only ever been exposed to one Bollywood movie, chances are it’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (and for good reason). The all-star cast includes legends like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol (#SRKajol4Life), Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and more. This film follows the adopted and deeply loved first son of a rich businessman. When he meets the love of his life dancing on the streets, he is disowned by his family for not marrying who his father chose. An ode to the love and pain between family members, the name says it all: “sometimes happiness, sometimes sadness.” You’ll be hooked by the first thunder sound effect, I promise. I’ve also never seen a more 2000s sub-plot, if that’s your cup of chai.