Activision Steps Up Warzone Mobile Hype by Handing Out Invites to Select Call of Duty Fans

The mobile gaming industry is at its all-time high, with giants trying to establish their space in it. While PUBG Mobile has dominated the industry for several years, looks like tycoons like EA and Activision aren’t going to sit back and watch Krafton do all the talking! As per the latest reports, Activision has already started the alpha test surrounding Warzone Mobile, a much-anticipated adaption of the popular battle royale title.
As mentioned before, mobile esports is increasing at a notably fast pace. Most of the popularity could be attributed to the portability of a mobile phone, much like the popular hand-held console, Nintendo Switch. As a result, more and more video game developers are targeting the said sphere to make a mark and grab gamers’ attention at the first chance.
Warzone Mobile’s (Project Aurora) development was first announced officially on May 11 – just a few weeks back. And now, a select number of people who registered for the closed alpha test at the time of announcement are getting to experience the first look.
Warzone Mobile is reportedly entering the closed alpha test phase soon
A Twitter user, @Rick_Sama_, sent out a tweet to Charlie Intel, disclosing the screenshots of the email he received from Activision. The email obviously talked about the closed alpha test for Project Aurora and how this event would help Activision.
The email also requested selected players to not disclose the screenshots of any communication or gameplay. To put the rule into effect, selected players will have to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) before they start playing the game.
Another thing to note was the device support. Project Aurora’s closed alpha test will be playable on select devices only, namely the following:
iOS: iPhone 12 Pro and Max, iPhone 13 Pro and Max (6GB devices only)
Android: Samsung S20, Samsung S21
According to the email, the developers will add more device support in future versions.
When will the closed alpha test phase start?
According to the email, the test phase will start in early June. The selected players will have to opt-in for the test phase by accepting a few terms. The Call of Duty team also stressed the fact that the closed alpha test content is not final; the developers will deploy updates to fix reported bugs and glitches and add new content throughout the phase.
“- Do not screenshot the game or any of our communications with you
– Do not share anything about the game, the closed alpha, or these communications on social media or elsewhere”
😂 😂
— Insanegamer52 (@insanegamer52) May 27, 2022
Some fans were worried about how the person who disclosed the information violated the NDA agreement. However, it probably doesn’t matter until one accepts the NDA.
Yeah, they say that, but until someone signs an NDA (as provided in the link in the posted image) they really have no recourse except rescinding an invitation to participate.
— Radiologist Dogtor (@br1402) May 27, 2022
Warzone Mobile, in its current close alpha test state, will support only high-end devices. This made a few fans sad! Then again, the team promised to include more devices in upcoming versions – according to the email.
You can but unfortunately not on this Alpha testing but in future updates of this when they’ll give support to some other devices too
— Ｍｒｒ_ＲＡｚａＫｈａｎ (@Mr_RAza_6457) May 28, 2022
Some fans are worried that Warzone Mobile may not run very smoothly – that’s something we’ll have to see once the game releases!
Warzone can barely run on people’s PCs though 😭
— aWetBrownie (@aWetBrownie) May 27, 2022
It is quite thrilling that a Battle Royale title like Warzone is coming to the mobile platform. On the other hand, fans cannot help but wonder about Call of Duty Mobile’s fate. COD Mobile already has a Battle Royale mode. As Warzone Mobile prepares to enter the closed alpha test phase, Activision hasn’t revealed any plans for Call of Duty Mobile yet.
However, the options are clear. The Battle Royale mode in COD Mobile may remain separately as Activision bumps things up for Warzone Mobile. Or, the team could take the hard decision to remove it. Either way, it could notably affect the COD Mobile fan base.