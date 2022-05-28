Amber Heard’s ex Elon Musk reacts to Johnny Depp trial after closing statements

Amber Heard has testified for the final time as the defamation trial between her and ex husband Johnny Depp edges towards its conclusion.

While the jury deliberates on a verdict, Amber’s ex boyfriend Elon Musk has reacted to the trial after closing statements for the trial were made on Friday 27 May.

Tech billionaire Elon, 50, and Amber, 36, first sparked romance rumours in 2016, following Amber’s split from Johnny, but their love story wasn’t to last.

Elon has previously kept quiet on the trial, however he has now made a comment on social media about the case.

Replying to MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, who shared his takeaways from the trial, Elon wrote: “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”







(Image: Wenn)









(Image: Elon Musk/Instagram)



For the latest updates on your favourite celebs, sign up to OK!’s daily celebrity newsletter.

Amber and Elon met on the set of the 2013 movie, Machete Kills, where they became friends but only started dating several years later.

However, their romantic relationship was seemingly short-lived as they seemed to break up just months after Amber made their romance official on Instagram.

At the time, the pair issued a joint statement that read: “Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been really tough on our relationship because we haven’t been able to see each other much.”

They continued: “All relationships have their ups and downs, of course. People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that that they have our best interests in mind.







(Image: Getty Images)



“Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird… However, we would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise.”

Depp v Heard has turned out to be one of the biggest celebrity stories in years, partly due to it being streamed live on YouTube and also the involvement from a number of high-profile A-listers.

Most recently, Kate Moss took to the stand and insisted that her former partner never “pushed, kicked or threw her down any stairs”, which she was praised for by fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Aquaman actress Amber was called by her defence team as the last witness on Thursday, 26 May.







(Image: Getty Images)



It was her opportunity to give the final word ahead of the closing statements, having recently revealed threats from people saying they will “put her baby in a microwave”.

Johnny and Amber’s legal teams made their closing statements on Friday, 27 May and it is now up to the jury to discuss and decide their final ruling.

Their final decision must be unanimous, which could stretch the wait out for a couple of hours, or several days.

If the jury fails to come to a collectively agreed outcome after a certain period of time, then a ‘majority verdict’ can be accepted.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp’s defamation case began on April 11, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia.









The case was made to the courts after Amber Heard’s op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018, where she discussed being a victim of domestic abuse.

Despite not naming Johnny in her writing, he has since been dropped from global franchises including the Fantastic Beasts film series.

He claims that this is a direct result of her ‘confession’.

Johnny is seeking $50m (£40m) in compensation, and – should he win – Amber will be ordered to pay the fee in damages.

Amber, meanwhile, is countersuing for $100m (£79m).