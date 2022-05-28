BGT’s David Walliams wants to dress Simon Cowell in drag for his stag night

Britain’s Got Talent star David Walliams has shared he’d love to dress Simon Cowell in drag for his stag do – but isn’t so sure his co-star would be up for it.

The comedian and BGT presenter, 50, has opened up on what he’d love to do for Simon’s last celebration before married life, after the 62 year old prepares for his wedding to fiancée Lauren Silverman, 44.

Opening up on what he’d do if he was in charge of organising the stag for pal Simon, David said: “I would organise it but I don’t think he will really want me to.

“I don’t think our tastes would align on a stag night. I would do something like a drag stag, where I say all guys have to go in drag, and I don’t think that is what Simon would actually like.”







Speaking to The Sun, he added: “I think that would be his worst nightmare. There are things that Simon would find entertaining on a stag, and that’s not one. If I get invited that would be a thrill though.”

David also shared how, although he’s yet to receive an invitation to the wedding, he doubts Simon and Lauren’s wedding will be a small affair.

The presenter, who shares a son, nine, with his ex wife model Lara Stone, added: “Lauren was a happy-go-lucky person before, but when I last saw her she was absolutely blooming and showing us the ring. It was so lovely to see her so happy.

“I don’t think it would be in Simon’s style to do a small wedding, as his 50th was a big do and I think if I was Lauren I would want to have a big dress and glitzy, exciting party. I’d be surprised if they just ran away to Gretna Green with two other people.”

It comes after BGT host Simon apparently couldn’t stop laughing after hearing his two dogs would be joining him on a stag do in Las Vegas.







The talent judge shut down the prospect of him enjoying a boys’ weekend in Sin City with his adorable pet pooches following reports.

The music mogul has two Yorkshire terriers named Squiddly and Diddly.

“That is the best story I have heard…that I am taking my dogs on a stag party?” the TV personality said in disbelief.

“It is like where (would we go)?” he laughed.

As he imagined the experience, Simon then joked: “I do not know whether they would like it?

“I do not know what you would do with dogs at a bachelor party?”







In response to the outlandish claims, a spokesperson for Simon said: “The dogs being at the bachelor party came out of nowhere. Sure it made Simon laugh, but it was really ridiculous.

“Firstly he would not subject his beloved pets to busy restaurants, bustling clubs or parties, but secondly the US has strict policies on what animals can enter premises.”

The statement went on to say that it is standard practice for dogs other than service dogs to be banned from most venues, and whether the owner is a celebrity or not is “irrelevant” as there are “no exceptions”.

“Simon has laughed about so many people asking him about the dogs being with him, but calls it a ‘brilliantly silly idea,'” the spokesperson added.







Simon proposed to his longtime girlfriend in Barbados over the Christmas holidays, as the couple get excited to finally tie the knot after nine years together.

The duo first met in 2004, when Lauren was married to her real estate first husband Andrew Silverman.

Years later, she and Simon got together, but it didn’t last long.

When they reconciled in 2013, the couple were announcing their pregnancy only months later.

Lauren gave birth to their son Eric, seven, on Valentine’s Day, 2014.