A string of breakthroughs in cancer research over the past decade has helped survival rates grow significantly. But preventing the disease remains an important focal point for scientists. The habits that fill our daily lives, including our phone usage, could impact our risk of cancer.

Cancer is a disease that occurs when DNA cells acquire the ability to multiply and go rogue.

The disease has many known causes, but many are overlooked in day to day life.

In a 2018 study published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, researchers found exposure to high levels of outdoor blue light at night could increase the risk of prostate cancer twofold.

Blue light is believed the most damaging to human health due to its intensity.

