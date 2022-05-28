Carol Vorderman, 61, puts on busty display in crop top as she unveils new look

Carol Vorderman, 61, unveiled her ageless appearance as she showed off her washboard abs in a tightly fitting cropped jumper.

The BBC Radio Wales host also showed off her brand new cropped blonde hair while putting on a busty display.

Carol took a selfie as she posed in a green cropped jumper paired with leopard print leggings.

The star looked glamorous as she enhanced her hazel eyes with lashings of mascara and eyeliner.

She typed: “Time to get out of exercise gear and off to Cardiff for this week’s @BBCRadioWales.

“Talking to @willyoung later about his wonderful new album celebrating 20 years since Pop Idol… and he hasn’t looked back since.”

In response, fans gushed over the TV presenters’ physique.

@Richard02252511 said: “Stuck in work get on Twitter and the lovely gorgeous @carolvorders has just posted photos herself made my Saturday happy Saturday everyone.”

@slm01merc typed: “Looking fabulous.”