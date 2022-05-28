Chinese Indexes Company Launches Hang Seng Metaverse Index – Metaverse Bitcoin News

A Chinese indexes company, Hang Seng Indexes, has launched a new index which tracks the performance of metaverse-related companies in mainland China. The index is calculated and disseminated in real-time at two-second intervals, the company said.

Rising Popularity of the Metaverse

Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited, an entity that manages and compiles the Hang Seng Family of Indexes, recently announced the Hang Seng China Metaverse Index launch. The new index tracks the performance of mainland Chinese companies involved in metaverse-related businesses.

As explained in a statement released by the company, the decision to launch the index comes against a background of growing popularity of the metaverse as an investment theme among investors.

Besides the metaverse index, Hang Seng Company Limited — a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hang Seng Bank — said it has also added Oncology Index to its Megatrend Index Series. Remarking on his company’s launch of the two indexes, Daniel Wong, director & chief index officer said:

New megatrends are having an increasingly significant impact on our daily lives. Our two new megatrend indexes are designed to help investors capture potential opportunities arising from these innovative and transformative trends in the mainland China and Hong Kong stock markets.

According to a press statement, the two new indexes will be calculated and disseminated in real-time at two-second intervals. As shown in the statement’s appendix, the top ten constituent companies in the Hang Seng China Metaverse Index include China’s multinational technology and entertainment conglomerate Tencent Holdings and Baidu Inc.

Terence Zimwara Terence Zimwara is a Zimbabwe award-winning journalist, author and writer. He has written extensively about the economic troubles of some African countries as well as how digital currencies can provide Africans with an escape route.































