Daniel Brocklebank ‘goes to bed early’ to ‘save money on electricity’ each night

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank has said he’s been going to bed early to save electricity.

It comes amid the cost of living crisis as prices continue to skyrocket.

The actor, famed for playing Billy Mayhew in the soap, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the energy crisis.

He admitted he'd been avoiding turning the lights on at night, and shared: "Anyone else find themselves going to bed early just so they don't have to turn the lights on? I feel like I did when I was 8 & could still hear the bigger kids playing outside.. #energycrisis"









Daniel’s tweet came before Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that every household would get a £400 energy bill discount.

Fans were in agreement with Daniel, with one person writing: “I sit in the dark every evening. Only watch my soaps. My cooker is broken so only have air fryer to cook with. I turn everything off standby. And not used heating for 5 years. I’m putting on £200 a month on electric just to barely exist. How is that right.”

Another said: "I went to bed at about 7pm, have been asleep for quite a while, woke and used the Chrome notebook for a short while. will go back to sleep in a mo. I am a pensioner reliant on state pension, which is not nearly enough."







While a third penned: “We are spending most evening under candle light – it’s actually quite nice and also has the handy by product of warming the room up!”

And a fourth shared: “It’s getting absolutely ridiculous pal. They’re saying £2800/yr on average energy use by October! Something urgent needs to be done.”

Another star who recently spoke out about the crisis is Stacey Solomon.

The mum-of-four appeared on Loose Women, and said: "When I had Zachary at 17, 18, I got a Sure Start Grant, it was called at the time, and I can't tell you how much that saved my life.







“My working tax credits saved our life, we could not have got by without those. The milk tokens that we used to get to help us buy SMA and milk and stuff from the shops that we couldn’t afford.”

She continued: ”All of that got abolished. Like some of my friends who are in similar circumstances now don’t even have those opportunities, they’re completely taken away from people and then they turn around and go, ‘oh look, we’re in a cost of living crisis, let’s roll out £400’.

“I don’t think they realise for most people who need that £400, that money was spent six months ago.”

