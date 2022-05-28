Elderly drivers should take ‘refresher courses’ and ‘eyesight tests’ to stay on the road

“Drivers who are tempted to put younger relatives on their policy should remember that they will not only be paying more, but if the younger person does have an accident in their vehicle, as the policyholder, they could lose their no-claims bonus.

“There are also a number of things motorists can do to keep driving for longer, such as taking a driver refresher course, reviewing the Highway Code for changes and having regular eyesight tests.

“As the number of older drivers increases in the coming years, improvements to vehicle technology should also make it easier and safer for them to stay on the road.”

In recent weeks, social media users have been up in arms over suggestions for the Government to introduce a maximum driving age.