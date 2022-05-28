Gary Neville fires shots at BT Sport over handling of Champions League fiasco

**We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures, and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit:/sport

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion, and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @DExpress_Sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real-time.

We’re also on Facebook @DailyExpressSport – offering your must-see news, features, videos, and pictures throughout the day to like, comment, and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express, and Express.co.uk.**