High cholesterol: Do you hear that? The ‘sound’ of narrowing arteries that ‘can be heard’

Cholesterol-carrying molecules are critical for good health, but they become a nuisance when they start clogging the arteries. This narrowing of the passageways is what causes heart attacks and strokes. Fortunately, a whooshing sound in the arteries could alert health practitioners to danger.

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a chronic and progressive disease that paves the way to partial or total vascular occlusion.

The limbs are usually the first body part to suffer because they require higher volumes of oxygen due to physical exertion.

As blood flow hinders, sufferers are likely to experience pain, cramping, or heaviness during exercise, which usually subsides with rest.

But during diagnostic examinations, health practitioners may look for a particular sound to diagnose the disease.

