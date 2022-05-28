‘Is the camera crew with her?’ Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s Texas school tribute

“Or did the parents or teachers ask her to come? We’ll know when the Netflix filming is released.”

The Duchess of Sussex had flown to Texas from California to pay tribute to the 21 lives lost during the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

Markle, who kept a low profile, wore a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, sneakers and a dark baseball cap, was filmed leaving a bouquet of white roses in front of a makeshift memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse.

A spokesperson for Meghan confirmed the visit and said it was important for her, as a mother herself, to extend her condolences and support to the community.

The Duchess also visited a community centre hosting a blood drive, where she dropped off two crates full of sandwiches, drinks and desserts for the blood donors, according to Buzzfeed News.