Kate, Meghan and Queen Letizia wore ‘elegant’ wedding tiaras – but one had ‘unique’ design

Back in 2011, the nation came to a stand still as a radiant Kate became the Duchess of Cambridge in an Alexander McQueen gown and the Cartier Halo tiara.
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot at Westminster Abbey and the royal chose the elegant and sophisticated Cartier Halo tiara.
The piece was loaned to her by the Queen signifying the custom of wearing “something borrowed”.
Meghan Markle, on the other hand, opted for the Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara, a royal family heirloom also loaned to her by the Queen.
The Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry on a glorious day of spring and she looked stunning in a Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy dress and the sparkly diamond tiara.
Queen Letizia of Spain, another sophisticated royal admired by many for her undeniable beauty and impeccable style, married King Felipe VI on a gloomy day back in 2004.
Despite the rain, the Spanish Queen looked radiant in an elegant Pertegaz wedding gown.
She opted for the Prussian Tiara, but what is the story behind the diadem?
Claire Adler, founder of Claire Adler Luxury PR, explained: “At her wedding in 2004, Queen Letizia of Spain chose to adorn her lavish Manuel Pertegaz gown with the platinum diamond-encrusted Prussian Tiara.
“While the Queen looked absolutely exquisite in this tiara, this was far from the first time it had made an appearance at a royal wedding. Since its commission in 1913 for Princess Victoria of Prussia, the tiara has served as a symbol of unification, worn by Princesses of Hanover, Greece and Denmark, and Spain.”
Claire explained that despite its “illustrious history”, the tiara itself is still “relatively petite”, presenting an “elegance similar to those worn by the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle”.
The jewellery expert pointed at the unusual design of Queen Letizia, as it is the only tiara that features nature motifs, as opposed to just a combination of gemstone and diamonds.
Claire explained: “The Prussian Tiara is unique in its neoclassical design, featuring Hellenic motifs of laurel wreaths, columns and swirls.”
Regarding the Duchess of Cambridge’s Cartier Halo tiara, jewellery experts Steven Stone explained this is considered “a good ‘beginner’ tiara, perfect for a younger family member, with a smaller-than-average size that wouldn’t induce headaches”.
The continued: “Princess Margaret was the first to borrow the Cartier Halo tiara and it quickly became one of her favourite pieces when she was young.
“The tiara was also lent to Princess Anne who last wore the piece in public in the 1970s.
“Queen Elizabeth has only worn the tiara once, shortly after she received it and before she became Queen Consort.
“She has never worn the tiara to a public event, as she prefers to wear larger, grander pieces.”
Meghan Markle’s Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara began life “in 1893 as a brooch”, jewellery expert and founder of Myne London Fiona Wellington revealed.
However, in 1932 the piece was turned into “a stunning clean lined diamond and platinum 11 piece bandeau tiara”.
She added: “Such a wonderful choice for The Duchess of Sussex, this simple elegant yet incredibly beautiful and valuable piece suited her elegant timeless dress with a clean simple silhouette and her other pieces of Cartier jewellery- all of which came from or nods back to the Art Deco period.”
