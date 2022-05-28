Categories
UK

Knifeman stabs three people in ‘random’ attack in Norway



Police has cordoned off the crime scene where three people have been stabbed in the village of Nore in Numedal, Norway, on May 20, 2022. - At least three people were injured, including one seriously, in southeastern Norway in a stabbing attack, Norwegian police said. (Photo by Lise ??serud / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by LISE ASERUD/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
Local police in Numedal have told reporters they have the situation under control (Picture: AFP)

Three people have been stabbed in an attack in Numedal, south-east Norway.

Local police say numerous injuries have been reported, and one person remains in a critical condition.

Officers were called to the village of Nore, within the Numedal valley, early this morning to reports of an ‘ongoing life-threatening incident’.

The attack took place near to Joker Egedahl, a grocery store in the village.

The knifeman has now been arrested.

Police spokesperson Odd Skei Kostveit said the attack had stemmed from a ‘family relationship’.

In a statement, he said: ‘This is a family from Syria, and the perpetrator and one of the injured are married.’

The suspect was said to have been under a restraining order at the time of the attack, the force added.


epa09959725 Police cordon off the area in the aftermath of a stabbing in Numedal, Norway, 20 May 2022. At least three people were injured, one critically, in a stabbing attack on 20 May. Police confirmed the suspect was apprehended. EPA/Lise Aserud NORWAY OUT
An area outside the supermarket has been cordoned off by officers (Picture: EPA)

A police vehicle is parked on the side of the road, following attacks, in Nore, Numedal region, Norway May 20, 2022. Lise Aserud/NTB/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY.
Police swarmed to the village after the alarm was raised earlier this morning (Picture: Reuters)

Police in Norway branded the incident ‘PLIVO’ in their initial response – at around 9am this morning – which stands for ‘ongoing life-threatening violence.’

The suspect was first apprehended by civilians witnessing the attack, including students from a nearby high school.

Earlier reports from police indicated four people had been involved in the incident.

Delivery driver William Scott told Norway’s VG newspaper he saw an injured woman on the ground.

He said: ‘At first I thought it was a collision because there was a large pool of blood on the ground.’

The attack comes just a day after Espen Andersen Bråthen went on trial for the murder of five people and attempted murder of 11 more on October 13, 2021.

Armed with a bow, he carried out his rampage in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, also within the country’s Numedal region.

In total, he killed five people aged 52-78, including four women.

Bråthen, originally from Denmark, had been listed by Norwegian security services as a person of concern as early as 2015.

Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at webnews@metro.co.uk.

For more stories like this, check our news page.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.