Knifeman stabs three people in ‘random’ attack in Norway

Three people have been stabbed in an attack in Numedal, south-east Norway.

Local police say numerous injuries have been reported, and one person remains in a critical condition.

Officers were called to the village of Nore, within the Numedal valley, early this morning to reports of an ‘ongoing life-threatening incident’.

The attack took place near to Joker Egedahl, a grocery store in the village.

The knifeman has now been arrested.

Police spokesperson Odd Skei Kostveit said the attack had stemmed from a ‘family relationship’.

In a statement, he said: ‘This is a family from Syria, and the perpetrator and one of the injured are married.’

The suspect was said to have been under a restraining order at the time of the attack, the force added.

Police in Norway branded the incident ‘PLIVO’ in their initial response – at around 9am this morning – which stands for ‘ongoing life-threatening violence.’

The suspect was first apprehended by civilians witnessing the attack, including students from a nearby high school.

Earlier reports from police indicated four people had been involved in the incident.

Delivery driver William Scott told Norway’s VG newspaper he saw an injured woman on the ground.

He said: ‘At first I thought it was a collision because there was a large pool of blood on the ground.’

The attack comes just a day after Espen Andersen Bråthen went on trial for the murder of five people and attempted murder of 11 more on October 13, 2021.

Armed with a bow, he carried out his rampage in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, also within the country’s Numedal region.

In total, he killed five people aged 52-78, including four women.

Bråthen, originally from Denmark, had been listed by Norwegian security services as a person of concern as early as 2015.

