Liam Gallagher, 49, concedes to surgery on ‘bashed up’ hips as arthritis takes toll





Liam Gallagher, 49, has conceded that he will undergo hip replacement surgery after suffering with painful arthritis for several years. The Oasis star has U-turned after previously stating he would “rather be in a wheelchair” than have the operation.

Speaking on Friday, Liam admits he now needs a replacement on both hips because they are “bashed up”. However, he is delaying going under the knife until he has performed two huge gigs in Knebworth next weekend. The rocker lamented to Zoe Ball on Radio 2: “Hips man, they are both bashed up. “I just went to get these injections the other day actually so now I’m buzzing. I’m like Louie Spence. READ MORE:John Cleese leaves BBC interview over line of questioning

“I might go and ruin my career at Knebworth and go on there and start doing some high kicks like [Mick] Jagger and everyone is going to go, ‘I want my money back, I only come here to see him stand still’. “No, no, so they are alright man, but I’m going to have the operation next year maybe. But I can’t be getting it done before Knebworth.” Just last month, the 49-year-old defiantly said he did not want the operation because of the “stigma”. He told MoJo magazine: “I’ve got arthritis bad.

“I went to get it checked out and my bones are mashed up. The lady was going, ‘Oh, you might need a hip operation, a replacement’. “I think I’d rather just be in pain. Which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that. Just get them fixed. “But it’s the stigma, saying you’ve had your hips replaced. What’s next?” He then added that he would “rather be in a wheelchair”.

A hip replacement involves a damaged hip being replaced with an artificial implant. The operation is most commonly done on individuals between the ages of 60 and 80 and recovery can last around six weeks. The Wall of Glass singer first revealed he was suffering with arthritis back in 2019. He was previously a keen jogger, but had been told by doctors to stop running altogether in a bid to manage the condition.

Liam said at the time that he was having acupuncture to help with the pain. He told Q Magazine: “This geezer is mega, he doesn’t f**k about. “He gets the needles and whacks them in. He sorts it out, but obviously it keeps coming back.” Nevertheless, his condition isn’t stopping him as he gears up for two huge performances at Knebworth House over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. 160,000 tickets have been sold for the Friday and Saturday night shows and his support acts will include Kasabian and Paolo Nutini.