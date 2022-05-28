NC State tennis doubles team wins NCAA national championship, first in school history

A new piece of national championship hardware is on its way to Raleigh.

The N.C. State women’s tennis doubles tandem of Nell Miller and Jaeda Daniel captured the programs first title, winning the NCAA Doubles Championship on Saturday.

The Wolfpack defeated Miami’s Daevenia Achong and Eden Richardson, 6-2, 7-5.

It was the first trip to the doubles finals in program history.

N.C. State, the top seed, knocked off the Hurricanes, the 13th seed, for the second time this season. The win marks the second national championship for the Wolfpack this academic year. The cross country team won a national championship in the fall.

Miller and Daniel end the season with an overall record of 27-5 as a duo. N.C. State’s tennis team finished the record season ranked No. 6 overall and had a school record 26 wins. Daniel leaves Raleigh with 79 doubles wins, fifth in school history. Her 34 doubles wins this year are fourth all-time.