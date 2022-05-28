Rare footage of Kurt Cobain’s touching exchange with a young fan

The discussion of the most important songwriters of all time always brings up the same names, Lennon, McCartney, Bowie, Dylan; you get the picture. Another one who invariably crops up is the late frontman of Nirvana, Kurt Cobain, and for good reason. He was the ultimate champion of the jaded and the disillusioned, and without him, alternative culture would look very different from what we know today.
Cobain was Generation X’s guiding light, and he illustrated that there was a way out of the darkness, through his music. The political and socio-economic challenges they faced could be alleviated by Nirvana, either by complete immersion in the music or through the lessons he taught in his songs. Such as do not conform, do not listen to your elders, do what you want, but always make sure your morals are never compromised.