Rio Ferdinand perplexed by Michael Owen’s ‘disrespectful’ comment after Champions League

He said: “The season they’ve had, I still think they’re the team to beat. Real Madrid have got past them today, but you know as well as anyone that a one-off game is a one-off game. I still think they’re the most fearsome team in Europe and they’ve not got any of the big two trophies to show for it, that’ll be the biggest pill to swallow.”

Ferdinand again took issue with Owen’s comment, and explained that Liverpool cannot be considered among the best due to the fact they missed out on both the Premier League and Champions League. He declared: “I don’t think they’re the best team in Europe, I think you’ve got to win the biggest trophies to be considered the best. They’re an unbelievably exciting team, the points tally they’ve got in the league, the consistency in which they’ve played, they’ve competed in every single game available to them, but you’ve got to get your hands on the big trophies to be called outright the best team in Europe.

“I don’t think they’ll be considered that and it would be disrespectful to Real Madrid to say that. They’ve just beaten all our top three teams in our league, they’ve got rid of them and got their hands on that trophy.”