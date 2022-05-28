Sex Education season 4 is not coming to Netflix in June 2022

With Sex Education season 4 confirmed, we’re excited to see what’s next. The downside is that we still have a wait on our hands.

It didn’t take long for Netflix to confirm Sex Education season 4 was happening. The renewal came in just days after the third season dropped on the streamer, and we’ve waited for any sort of update about it since.

There have been a few updates along the way. Not everything is about the show and more about the actors on the series. In some exciting news, Ncuti Gatwa will play the next regeneration of The Doctor on Doctor Who, and now we can’t wait to see what’s to come for him in his career after this. Does it mean he won’t be in Sex Education? Don’t rule him out just yet. It is possible for both schedules to work out if the two production teams are willing to work together.

What we do know about the series is that we won’t see the fourth season in June 2022. When will it arrive on Netflix?

When is Sex Education season 4 coming to Netflix?

We have a fair bit of a wait on our hands for Sex Education season 4. According to What’s On Netflix, filming for the season hasn’t started yet. It’s not set to start until July 2022, which means there isn’t even a series to bring to Netflix just yet.

Filming is expected to run through to November 2022. Then it will go into the post-production process. Sadly, we’re not expecting the fourth season to arrive in 2022. It’s going to be spring 2023 at the earliest. After all, the post-production process takes a few months for a series like this. We could even have to wait until the summer, but we’re hoping that isn’t going to be the case!

Stay tuned for the latest updates about Sex Education season 4 and more.