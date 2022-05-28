Statins: The muscle-related side effect that ‘does not resolve’ after the drug is stopped

Symptoms of myositis, include difficulty climbing stairs, fatigue after walking for a long time, or trouble swallowing or breathing.

Sudden onset of muscle pain may be indicative of the disease, particular if symptoms do not clear within a few weeks.

Cedars Sinai adds: “While each myositis condition has its own unique characteristics and treatments, all of them involve chronic muscle inflammation

“This inflammation usually results in muscle fatigue and weakness, frequent falling, swelling of the feet and legs, and muscular joint pain.”