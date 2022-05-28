Sunlight.io Wins Best Cloud or Networking Automation Tool at Computing’s AI & Machine Learning Awards 2022

London, United Kingdom, May 26, 2022 –( PR.com )– Judges commend Sunlight for enabling software-as-a-service models at the edge of the network

Sunlight.io, the edge infrastructure company, today announced its “Best Cloud or Networking Automation Tool” category win at Computing’s AI and Machine Learning Awards 2022. Recognized for making it easy to deploy and manage AI applications anywhere at the edge.

Artificial intelligence (AI) “is no longer the new kid on the block – it lives at the heart of the business.” It is bringing real-time insight-to-action across manufacturing production lines to instantly identify and remove faulty items; across smart cities to enhance population and crowd security; and across Computer Vision – combining cameras, video streaming and analytics – is being implemented at drive-thrus nationwide for faster and more personalized food ordering. These sorts of AI applications need high levels of processing power with low latency and reliable networking in order to give real-time results. Sunlight makes running and managing AI applications and infrastructure at the edge as easy as in the cloud – so you can consolidate all of your in-location edge applications onto a single readily-available hardware stack with full isolation, security and high availability.

The awards recognize the best companies, individuals, and projects in the AI space today. A panel of eight esteemed judges, including from Amazon, Birmingham City University, Capgemini, Computing, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and EY assessed each entry based on three key criteria – innovation, relevance and demonstrated success.

The award’s judges said about the win, “Sunlight is addressing a challenging area that is even further removed from visibility than normal IT, but no less important. By fully automating deployment, the company has really enabled software-as-a-service models at the edge of the network.”

“We are delighted to be recognised for our contribution to AI and ML development,” said Julian Chesterfield, Founder & CEO of Sunlight. “Sunlight works with enterprises and application software vendors to deploy applications in remote places where they couldn’t previously run effectively or efficiently. Providing the ability to process huge amounts of data and run AI algorithms to generate real-time insight-to-action, for example, on a tiny server based in an oil rig in the middle of the Atlantic sea, has been a goal of ours since building Sunlight’s NexVisor technology which was born out of a collaboration with Arm back in 2013.”

About Sunlight

The Sunlight Edge is a reliable, secure, zero-touch and economic infrastructure that helps turn your critical edge data into real-time insight and action across your retail stores, manufacturing lines and smart cities.

Sunlight makes running and managing applications and infrastructure at the edge as easy as in the cloud. Sunlight works with efficient, ruggedized edge hardware – so you can consolidate all of your in-location edge applications with full isolation, security and high availability.

