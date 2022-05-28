The 10 Most Volatile On-Set Movies Feuds

Whether in the era of Old Hollywood or the Hollywood of now, movie making is not as glamorous as it seems to be. Actors and directors are human; they don’t always get along with their co-workers. Film sets can be fraught with tension: at best, this energy can be channeled to benefit the film, while at worst, it can drag the production down completely.

In the unique situation of the film set, human nature sometimes takes over; conflicts are formed, heated words are exchanged, and — on occasion — punches are thrown. While some relationships are patched up, others remain strained or irreparably broken. Not the mention the impact on the reputations of those involved. Sometimes film sets are transformed into hostile work environments, with the worst of the worst becoming the stuff of Hollywood legend.

Bette Davis vs. Joan Crawford



Image via Warner Bros Pictures

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) is the only film in which Hollywood Golden Age greats Joan Crawford and Bette Davis starred together. It also provided the basis for a rivalry that is renowned to this day (see Ryan Murphy’s 2017 miniseries Feud: Bette and Joan).

Starting in the ’30s, Davis and Crawford’s bickering peaked during the production of the cult classic movie. For starters, Davis wouldn’t sign on to the film until she had assurances from director Robert Aldrich that she would play the title role and that he wasn’t sleeping with Crawford.

During filming, both actors called Aldrich nightly to complain about the other. For the scene in which Davis drags Crawford out of bed, Crawford, knowing Davis had back problems, made herself as heavy as possible and ensured multiple takes by deliberately ruining the scene. Fuel was added to the fire when the Academy nominated Davis for an Oscar for Baby Jane, snubbing Crawford. Davis didn’t win, and Crawford got her revenge by collecting the best actress Oscar on behalf of Anne Bancroft.

The actors traded nasty barbs throughout their careers. On Crawford’s death, Davis was reported to have said, “You should never say bad things about the dead, you should only say good… Joan Crawford is dead. Good.” Ouch.

Roman Polanski vs. Faye Dunaway



Image via Steve Schapiro

Roman Polanski’s neo-noir masterpiece Chinatown (1974) was the last movie he made in the US before fleeing the country. Although the finished film is one of the finest, its production was made difficult due to the behind-the-scenes conflict that raged between Polanski and star Faye Dunaway.

After Dunaway stormed off set when Polanski claimed a loose hair was ruining the shot – and promptly plucked it from her head – Polanski retorted that Dunaway had displayed “certifiable proof of insanity.” When Dunaway once asked for her character’s motivation, Polanski said it was her paycheck.

The meticulous Polanski demanded multiple re-takes during a particular scene filmed in a car. Dunaway asked to use the bathroom, and when Polanski refused, she urinated into a cup and threw it in the director’s face. Arguably, Dunaway’s brilliantly neurotic performance directly resulted from the tension between her and Polanski. However, by the 1980s, Dunaway had developed a reputation for being difficult to work with.

Herbert Ross vs. The Cast of ‘Steel Magnolias’





Director Herbert Ross rubbed many, if not all, of his cast members up the wrong way while filming the beloved tearjerker, Steel Magnolias (1989). Members of the legendary ensemble cast — including Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Dolly Parton, and Julia Roberts — have since spoken out against Ross’ harsh on-set demeanor.

The movie was one of Roberts’ earliest roles that helped make her a megastar, but it was a harrowing experience for her, according to co-stars Field and MacLaine. The veteran actors stood up for Robert when Ross criticized her acting ability and, at one point, told her to have the mole under her right eye removed. Roberts’ revenge was being nominated for an Academy Award.

Parton was also criticized for her acting ability, with the director telling her she needed acting lessons. In her 1994 autobiography, the queen of country music says she stood up to Ross, telling him, “I’m not an actress… I’m a personality who has been hired to do this movie. You’re the director. It’s your job to make me look like I’m acting.” On a positive note, Ross’s poor behavior resulted in camaraderie among the cast members to this day. None of them attended Ross’ funeral in 2001.





David O Russell vs. George Clooney, Lily Tomlin & Amy Adams





Director David O Russell has locked horns with a few actors, starting with George Clooney on the set of Three Kings (1999). Clooney wasn’t happy with how Russell treated the extras and called him out on it. An unhappy Russell responded, “Why don’t you just f***ing remember your lines for once?” which almost led the men to blows. After filming, Clooney vowed he’d never with the director again.

The strained relationship between Russell and Lily Tomlin on the set of I Heart Huckabees (2004) was backed up by leaked behind-the-scenes footage showing Tomlin being screamed at by Russell during one of his renowned tantrums. When asked about it later, Tomlin said that she’d moved on and adored Russell for his directorial talent.

Speaking about starring in Russell’s 2013 con movie American Hustle a couple of years after the film’s release, Amy Adams relayed that the filmmaker’s approach — which included shouting at the actors mid-scene — had made her cry. Like Clooney, Adams vowed never to work with Russell in the future.

Bill Murray vs. Lucy Liu



Image via Sony Pictures

In 2021, Lucy Liu came forward to speak about how co-star Bill Murray treated her on the set of Charlie’s Angels (2000). Liu’s revelations that Murray had halted filming to hurl insults at her and tell her she couldn’t act were backed up by fellow Angel, Drew Barrymore. Liu reacted by throwing punches at Murray before the pair had to be physically separated.

Their relationship was so fractured that Murray refused to appear in the 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle if Liu was attached to the project. He didn’t win that fight and was replaced by Bernie Mac.

Christian Bale vs. Shane Hurlbut





Shane Hurlbut was director of photography on McG’s 2009 film, Terminator Salvation. During filming, Hurlbut was subjected to a profanity-laden tirade from the movie’s star, Christian Bale, after he walked into the actor’s line of sight during an intense scene with Bryce Dallas Howard.

An audio recording of the blow-up was leaked and immediately went viral. While some of the crew present defended Bale’s rant, he later publicly apologized for it, telling Los Angeles radio station KROQ that he had “acted like a punk.”





Shia LeBeouf vs. Tom Hardy



Image via The Weinstein Company

What went down between Shia LeBeouf and Tom Hardy on the set of Lawless (2012) is unclear as there are different accounts of the feed.

According to LeBeouf, he and Hardy would wrestle on the set for fun. When Hardy walked in on LeBeouf and his then-girlfriend during an intimate moment, Hardy picked up his naked co-star, throwing him over his shoulder. As the pair proceeded to wrestle, Hardy accidentally fell down some stairs. Hardy apparently went around the set stating that LeBeouf had knocked him out.

However, director John Hillcoat tells a different story. During a Reddit AMA in 2016, he confirmed that there was a fight between the two actors and that they had to be physically restrained before they came to blows.

Tom Hardy vs. Charlize Theron



Image via Village Roadshow Pictures

In 2020, the Mad Max: Fury Road stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron opened up about their infamous feud on the set of the 2015 post-apocalyptic drama. Hardy blamed the pressure of filming, while Theron claimed that she didn’t appreciate how hard it must’ve been for Hardy to step into Mel Gibson’s (the original Mad Max) shoes.

But with the release of Kyle Buchanan’s book, Blood, Sweat, and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road in February 2022, the plot thickened as more details were revealed. Theron said she’d been “scared s***less” of Hardy and that there’d been a heated encounter between the two after Hardy showed up to set three hours late. Theron was so shaken by the incident that she had producer Denise Di Novi shadow her to ensure no further conflicts with her co-star.

The tension between Hardy and Theron seemingly worked for the film; it won six Oscars from ten nominations.

Tony Kaye vs. Edward Norton





British director Tony Kaye disliked Edward Norton even before filming started on the race-relations drama American History X (1998). Kaye — in his directorial debut, his previous work being tire commercials — accused Norton of being “a narcissistic dilettante” and claimed he didn’t have the acting chops to pull off the part of Derek Vinyard.

During the editing process, Kaye and Norton butted heads so much over what the finished film should look like that New Line Cinema boss Michael De Luca banned the director from entering the cutting room. Norton’s final cut made a frustrated Kaye so incensed that he punched a wall, breaking his hand.

In a bizarre twist, Kaye requested his name be removed from the movie and that it be called “A Humpty Dumpty film” instead, trying to legally change his name to Humpty Dumpty. He further alienated himself by bringing a Catholic priest, a rabbi, and a Tibetan monk into a studio meeting. While Norton was nominated for an Oscar for his performance, it would be more than ten years before the volatile Kaye returned to directing movies.

Harrison Ford vs. Ridley Scott



Image via Getty Images

After a break of 35 years, Harrison Ford returned to play Rick Deckard in the Blade Runner sequel Blade Runner 2049 (2017), which was surprising given the beef he had working with director Ridley Scott while filming the original.

The beef started when the director and star disagreed over whether Deckard was a replicant: Scott wanted him to be one; Ford vehemently disagreed. The two fought about it constantly, with Scott working elements of Deckard’s replicant status into numerous cuts of the movie (there are seven versions in existence). Scott’s directing style — cold and aloof — and working long hours in LA’s stifling heat only added to the turmoil.

Ford and Scott are still arguing about the movie. Denis Villeneuve, who directed the sequel, experienced the ongoing feud first-hand when the three attended a dinner together before filming Blade Runner 2049. Not wanting to be drawn into the decades-long argument, Villeneuve (intelligently) left the question of whether Deckard is a replicant for the audience to decide.

