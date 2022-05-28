Toto Wolff skips media duties and stays home for Monaco Grand Prix qualifying

Reports claim the Austrian will not be in the paddock after apparently losing his voice. His absence could be a blow to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell who are looking to find some pace after a difficult Friday practice.

Hamilton complained he was suffering from more porpoising despite Mercedes believing they had fixed the issue in Spain. The seven-time champion claimed the bouncing was really bad and even suggested he wanted some extra protection inside the cockpit to prevent injuries.

Hamilton was only quick enough for P12 in the second practice session but Russell was able to extract some more pace to go sixth. Shovlin addressed the issues in his appearance for Wolff at today’s press conference.

