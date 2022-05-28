Toto Wolff skips media duties and stays home for Monaco Grand Prix qualifying

Toto Wolff is set to miss qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix after reports suggest he has lost his voice. The Mercedes boss skipped his media duties this morning with trackside engineer Andrew Shovlin taking his place in the team principals press conference.
Reports claim the Austrian will not be in the paddock after apparently losing his voice. His absence could be a blow to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell who are looking to find some pace after a difficult Friday practice.
Hamilton complained he was suffering from more porpoising despite Mercedes believing they had fixed the issue in Spain. The seven-time champion claimed the bouncing was really bad and even suggested he wanted some extra protection inside the cockpit to prevent injuries.
Hamilton was only quick enough for P12 in the second practice session but Russell was able to extract some more pace to go sixth. Shovlin addressed the issues in his appearance for Wolff at today’s press conference.
“The car was bouncing quite a lot today on the bumps, not the aerodynamic bouncing like we’ve had so far this year, but just because we’re running it low to the ground and stiff as well, so we’re bottoming out quite a lot.
“We improved the car for FP2, and we’ve got some studying to do tonight to find the right mix between ultimate performance and a driveable balance. I haven’t put my best sectors together yet, and actually the grip feels pretty good when we’re pushing.
“Ultimately, I think we’ve got the potential to be up there in the mix; maybe not quite on the speed of Ferrari and Red Bull, but I hope we can be ahead of everybody else tomorrow and on Sunday.”
