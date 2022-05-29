1883’s Tim McGraw on ‘blubbering mess’ for Elsa death ‘Tore me apart’

Speaking of the tragic scene, Tim McGraw who starred as Elsa’s father, James Dutton opened up about what went on behind the scenes.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “We shot it maybe three or four times, the very first time, Isabel and I both were just a blubbering mess.

“The scene that we ended up using and I think it was the next to the last take we took, she’s laying on my lap and we’re getting ready to shoot and she just looks up at me and says, ‘What’s the thing you love most about your daughters?’

“And then they said, ‘action,’ and it just tore me apart,” he recalled.