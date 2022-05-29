Antiques Roadshow guest stunned by value of ‘rare’ book ‘More than I thought!’

Examining the book closer, Justin discovered two photos of what appeared to be two different men.

Justine said: “He [Her great uncle] would have gone from Scotland to China as a young man. Presumably by 1900, he became sufficiently fluent in Mandarin, which is a very difficult language to learn and write a dictionary and phrasebook in.”

Studying the two photos, he added: “This is the more extraordinary photograph – it’s the same man.”

He pointed out certain features, with one photo showing her great uncle in his more westernised clothes, items he would have travelled in and lived in when he first arrived, and another with him in a “local” Chinese outfit holding a book.