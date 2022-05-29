Apple Memorial Day deals are live: AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads and more on sale

The Apple Memorial Day sales event is the perfect opportunity to score massive deals on Apple’s most coveted devices, including AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Memorial Day sales typically mean discounts on home items, appliances, and furniture, but this weekend is also offering impressive deals on Apple devices, and we’re rounding up the top offers just below.

Some of our favorite Apple deals from today’s Memorial Day sales include the best-selling AirPods Pro marked down to $189.99 (opens in new tab) (was $249), the small but mighty iPad mini for just $409 (was $499), and the powerful MacBook Air on sale for $899.99 (was $999.99).

If you’re looking for Memorial Day deals on the Apple Watch, you can grab Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 7, on sale for a record-low price of $329 (opens in new tab) (was $399), and the hard-to-find Apple Watch 3 marked down to just $199 (opens in new tab).

See more of today’s best Apple Memorial Day deals below and keep in mind, that most sales end on Monday at Midnight so you should take advantage of these epic bargains now before it’s too late.

Apple Memorial Day sale: today’s top deals

