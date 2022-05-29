Apple Memorial Day deals are live: AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads and more on sale

The Apple Memorial Day sales event is the perfect opportunity to score massive deals on Apple’s most coveted devices, including AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Memorial Day sales typically mean discounts on home items, appliances, and furniture, but this weekend is also offering impressive deals on Apple devices, and we’re rounding up the top offers just below.
Some of our favorite Apple deals from today’s Memorial Day sales include the best-selling AirPods Pro marked down to $189.99 (opens in new tab) (was $249), the small but mighty iPad mini for just $409 (was $499), and the powerful MacBook Air on sale for $899.99 (was $999.99).
If you’re looking for Memorial Day deals on the Apple Watch, you can grab Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 7, on sale for a record-low price of $329 (opens in new tab) (was $399), and the hard-to-find Apple Watch 3 marked down to just $199 (opens in new tab).
See more of today’s best Apple Memorial Day deals below and keep in mind, that most sales end on Monday at Midnight so you should take advantage of these epic bargains now before it’s too late.
Apple Memorial day sales: quick links
Apple Memorial Day sale: today’s top deals
More Memorial Day sales
- Amazon: 50% off vacuums, clothing, appliances, and more (opens in new tab)
- Apple: up to $800 off iPads, the Apple Watch, iPhone, and more (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $400 off major appliances from Samsung, LG, and Maytag (opens in new tab)
- Dell: cheap laptops starting at $244.99 (opens in new tab)
- DreamCloud: $200 off mattresses + $499 in free accessories (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: up to $600 off major appliances, tools, and patio furniture (opens in new tab)
- Lowe’s: 40% off patio furniture, lawnmowers, and major appliances (opens in new tab)
- Layla: up to $200 off mattresses + two free pillows for Memorial Day (opens in new tab)
- Macy’s: 60% off couches, beds, and patio furniture (opens in new tab)
- Mattresses: budget Lucid mattress from $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Mattress Firm: mattress deals starting at $199.99 (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: $100 off mattresses + $499 in free accessories (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: up to 70% off everything + free shipping (opens in new tab)
- Patio furniture: outdoor furniture and decor starting at $9.99 (opens in new tab)
- Purple: up to $200 in gifts with every mattress (opens in new tab)
- Saatva: save up to $350 off luxury mattresses (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $400 off washers and dryers, dishwashers and ranges (opens in new tab)
- Target: 30% off outdoor furniture and decor (opens in new tab)
- Tempur-Pedic: Memorial Day sale – up to 40% off mattresses (opens in new tab)
- TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 40% off patio & garden, TVs, appliances, and mattresses (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: patio furniture sets starting at $399 (opens in new tab)
See more Apple bargains at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale and see more of today’s best cheap AirPods sales and the best cheap Apple Watch deals.
You can also shop for more deals with our Memorial Day TV sales guide and our roundup of the best Memorial Day appliance sales.
Source link