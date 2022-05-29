‘Been a while’ A Place in the Sun’s Laura Hamilton stuns in low-cut leopard print swimsuit

Laura Hamilton, 40, enjoyed a spa day to relax, posting a sultry bikini snap on Instagram this weekend.

The presenter looked amazing as she posed on a sun lounger while relaxing at the gorgeous spa.

Laura looked amazing in the low-cut leopard print swimsuit, exposing her ample assets.

She went makeup-free, showing off her youthful complexion, and kept her blonde tresses straight.

She captioned the post in view of her 157,000 followers: “It’s been a while… #spaday #davidlloyd #purley #saturday @davidlloyduk @purleydavidlloyd.”

Many social media users took to the post’s comment section to compliment the A Place in the Sun star.

Comeon89 said: “Looking hot and gorgeous.”

Jamesrogers1608 added: “Such a naturally beautiful lady, you look stunning Laura xx.”

Kenny.fenwick.7 commented: “Perfect as always.”

Laura recently took to Instagram to share the news her grandmother had sadly died.

She wrote yesterday: “From the stories you shared of memories long ago, to jumping the waves in Florida and holding my hand in the snow…

“The role play you entertained me with when I was a little girl, playing shops and hairdressers, a time I remember well.

“Nan, I am grateful for the times we shared over the last 40 years.

“Now you are in a better place to erase away all those fears.”

The emotional presenter went on to write: “As I stroked your arm and tickled your hand, I cried many a tear as you left for a faraway land.”

Finally, she concluded: “Now you are at peace Nan. I Love you Laura xxx”

The star shared a video and photo montage of the pair together, alongside the soundtrack Angel by Sarah McLachlan.