Ben Compton hits century as New Zealand suffer defeat to County Select XI ahead of first England Test







Ben Compton scored a century on his Kent debut this season

New Zealand’s preparations for first Test against England suffered a snag at Chelmsford on Sunday as Ben Compton logged his fifth century of the season to lead the County Select XI to a seven-wicket victory over the visitors.

The Select XI entered the fourth day with nine wickets intact and needing 152 runs to win after Jamie Porter’s five-wicket haul had helped New Zealand for 148.

Compton began the day on 56 not out and soon worked his way to 119 before being bowled by spinner Ajaz Patel to depart with his side 238-3.

It merely delayed the inevitable, though, as Hampshire’s Nick Gubbins produced an unbeaten 67 from 121 deliveries alongside Ryan Patel (nine), who was on hand to collect the winning runs.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

“They played really well and I think that’s exactly what you want in games like this,” Henry said. “You want to be playing against some guys that are really in form and Ben Compton is one of those guys. It was good for us bowlers to get out there and work on a few plans and get that time in the legs which has been really crucial.

“It’s been great to have a couple of weeks here playing but I think everyone has had their eye on that first Test for a while now and I think everyone is looking forward to getting to London and getting the preparation underway.”

Skipper Dom Sibley had contributed earlier in the innings with 34 from 103 amid his own personal battle to break back into the England setup, while Sussex’s Tom Haines registered 14 off 34.

Compton’s knock saw him reach 1,000 red-ball runs before the end of May, though they do not officially count towards his first-class total.