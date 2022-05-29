Best bank holiday walks for the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend – full list

Rhossili Headland, Wales

Rhossili was the best rated walk in Wales and takes hikers on a trail above the world-class beach.

The spokesperson said: “This short, circular route takes you along the clifftop, passing the remains of an Iron Age fort and a 12th-century open field strip system known as The Vile.

“Below is the four-mile stretch of beach with the remains of a shipwreck revealed at low tide, the dramatic promontory, Worms Head, and the sparkling sea, which in the summer is peppered with surfers bobbing in the waves like seals.”

Rhossili Headland was given five out of five stars for scenery by Which? members.