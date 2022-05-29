Bruce Arians' relationship with Tom Brady: New intimacy revealed by former Buccaneers head coach

For many, the timing of Tom Brady‘s return with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bruce Arians’ resignation was no coincidence. These people believe the All-Pro quarterback would only return to the team if Arians was removed as head coach.

Tom Brady: “I’m not a sports machine”

Arians was a recent guest on The Cook and Joe Show in Pittsburgh and was asked what it was like working with the former New England Patriots quarterback.

Bruce Arians’ words

“People love to talk about it. Tom is fantastic. He’s one of those guys who wants everything answered before he goes out on the field. You don’t leave a stone unturned in his preparation. He comes to practice like a 12-year-old. He has a big smile on his face. He’s joking around. He’s competing nonstop,” Arians said of Brady’s role in this new season with the Buccaneers.

Arians then drew a comparison between the three-time NFL MVP and two other quarterbacks he has coached, Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger:

“I remember a two-minute drill [in practice] when I saw a pass [from him], he threw his helmet and kicked the ball down the field. He loves to compete, just like everybody else. There’s no bigger competitor than Ben [Roethlisberger], same with Peyton. Everyone learns differently and wants to play the games differently, but Tom is a unique cat, and I loved the interactions watching the rookies come up to him, especially the young receivers, and watching him take them under his wing and make them better,” Arians confessed.

Arians quashed rumors he was leaving the team

Arians dispelled the rumors once they began to spread. The Buccaneers will now have to adjust to life with Todd Bowles running the show.

The Buccaneers ended their 2021 season with a 30-27 loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams. In the game, the Buccaneers found themselves down by a score of 27-3 in the third quarter.

Tom Brady then led the team on a torrid comeback, tying the game at 27 with less than a minute remaining. However, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led a game-winning series to secure the victory.

A season of revenge for Tom Brady

With his competitive spirit, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will surely be back to avenge the loss.

The team re-signed wide receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million contract, in addition to re-signing starting running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million contract.