Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Could See The Series Return To Steam

Modern Warfare 2 could be the first Call of Duty title in five years to be available on Steam, as new artwork appears on the client.

The last game in the series to be purchasable on Steam was Call of Duty: WWII, which was released in 2017 by Sledgehammer Games. Since then, PC players have been forced to download the Battle Net Launcher to purchase and play any newer titles.

As Call of Duty games are some of the most profitable titles year after year, Activision made the decision to sell them through their own Battle Net client, so as to not lose any sort of profit to Valve. Exactly why the decision may have been made to return to Steam for Modern Warfare 2 later this year is unknown, but it’s certainly looking like a possibility.

Modern Warfare 2 File Leak Suggests Call of Duty Will Return To Steam

The artwork was spotted by a user on Reddit (via CharlieIntel), which appears at the bottom of a DLC page for Call of Duty. Scrolling down to the bottom of the page will reveal a section titled ‘Explore The Full Franchise’, with the banner featuring the recently revealed artwork for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Confirmed to be a sequel to the 2019 reboot, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare 2 will release on Friday, October 28th, 2022, and continue the story of Task Force 141. Activision is yet to confirm what platforms the next installment in the series will release on, as rumours suggest it will be the last Call of Duty game to release on previous generation consoles.

Although fans are eager for the franchise to return to Steam, many have pointed out that it might not be all it’s cut out to be. For starters, clicking the link to ‘explore more’ just redirects you to the Steam storefront, which in itself seems odd. Secondly, should the game actually be made available on Steam, players may still be required to have Battle Net installed on their PC to run Modern Warfare 2, even if purchased through Valve’s client.

This is often the case with Ubisoft and EA games that release on Steam, as users are required to have Origin and Ubisoft Connect to launch and play the games. So, for now, we recommend you take this news with a pinch of salt until it’s made official by Activision themselves.