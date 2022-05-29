Charles Leclerc in X-rated team radio rampage as Max Verstappen gets jump on Ferrari star

The tight streets are notoriously tricky to overtake on, which makes race strategy even more important. Even at this stage of the season, the margins are fine between Leclerc and Verstappen, who seem destined to battle it out for the top prize in 2022.

Drivers and teams were left unsettled at the start of the Grand Prix as heavy rainfall forced new race director duo Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas into a sticky situation. The pair reportedly disagreed over how best to proceed, and some were quick to criticise as the race start was delayed by over an hour before the track dried up enough to begin.

That meant the environment was not particularly calm for Leclerc to finally try and put his Monaco jinx to bed, having spoken more about his ‘dream’ after taking pole on Saturday.