Columbus steps into new world of metaverse with an NFT

One of Spain’s oldest aristocratic families is dipping its toe into the art world’s newest craze, digital artwork, starting with a letter written by Christopher Columbus.

The House of Alba has several letters from Columbus in its vast private collection, along with works by Goya, Titian and Rubens. It has produced a non-fungible token, or NFT, based on a letter that Columbus sent to Queen Isabella while he explored the Americas.

The NFT is a four-minute video produced by the Venezuelan artist Pedro José Sandoval. It shows Columbus stepping on to a beach, where he is met by a boy who appears to come from the modern day.

The beasts in the jungle in the background are hybrid animals, such as jaguars with antlers and

