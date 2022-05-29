Daily deals May 29: 50% off 65-inch Toshiba Smart TV, $359 Apple Watch Series 7, $95 HomeKit Smart Air Purifier, more | AppleInsider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.
Sunday’s best deals include many discounts on smart TVs, $95 Beats Fit Pro, assorted “scratch and dent” Apple Watches and iPhones, and much more.
Top deals for May 29
- Hisense ULED Premium 65U7G 55-inch 4K Smart TV with Dolby Vision: Was $1,099, now $798 on Amazon.
- Meross Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier with HomeKit support: Was $129.99 now $94.99 on Amazon using the on-page coupon.
- Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS 45mm Blue Case and Abyss Blue Sport Band): Was $429, now $359 on Amazon.
- Assorted iPhones and Apple Watches (Scratch and Dent): From $94.99 to $569.99 on woot!
- Beats Fit Pro (Grade A refurbished): Was $199.99, now $94.99 on woot!
- Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV: Was $829.99, now $499.99 on Amazon.
- Insignia 65-inch class F30 LED 4K Smart Fire TV: Was $569.99, now $419.99 on Amazon.
- Toshiba 65-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV: Was $999.99, now $499.99 on Amazon.
- Amazon Fire TV Recast (4 tuners 1TB 150 hours): Was $279.99, now $204.99 on Amazon.
- Amazon eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router (Certified Refurbished): Was $145, now $110 on Amazon.
Other top offers, still going strong
- Monoprice MP-T65RT Tower Home Theater Speakers with Ribbon Tweeter (Pair): Was $149.99, now $109.99 on Monoprice.
- Apple iPad mini (2021, Wi-Fi, 64GB): Was $499, now $409 on Amazon.
- Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router: Was $89, now $71 on Amazon.
- Acer Nitro XZ342CK 34=inch 1500R Curved WQHD VA Gaming Monitor: Was $449.99, now $377.99 on Amazon.
- TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-pack: Was $149.99, now $109.99 on Amazon using the on-page coupon.
- Vivitar Professional 59-inch Telescopic Video Stabilizer: Was $49.99, now $19 on BuyDig.
- TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K HDR Roku Smart TV: Was $599.99, now $298 on Walmart.
- Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Darth Maul Roleplay Toy: Was $44.99, now $20.99 on Amazon.
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven: Was $300, now $239.95 on Amazon.
- Anker 18W USB-A charger: Was $15.99, now $13.59 on Amazon.
- Hisense 75-inch 4K QLED TV: Was $999.99, now $798 on Amazon.
- Arris Surfboard SB8200 Docsis 3.1 Gigabit cable modem: Was $189.99, now $118.94 on Amazon.
- Razer Anzu smart glasses: Was $199.99, now $59.99 on Amazon.
- GoPro Hero 10 with dual battery charger and additional battery: Was $549.98, now $399.99 on Amazon.
- Samsung J791 34-inch Ultrawide QHD Thunderbolt 3 monitor: Was $899.99, now $689.99 on Amazon.
- Brydge Stone Pro Thunderbolt 4 12-port dock: Was $329.99, now $279.99 on Amazon.
- Monoprice Dark Matter 27-inch curved HD 240Hz monitor: Was $299.99, now $199.99 on the Monoprice website.
- Logitech G502 Hero wired gaming mouse: Was $79.99, now $38.99 on Amazon.
Additional bargains
AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:
