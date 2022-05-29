EastEnders’ Max Bowden ‘seen leaving co-star Shona McGarty’s home’

EastEnders actor Max Bowden has been seen allegedly leaving his co-star Shona McGarty’s home as the pair are reportedly “inseparable” after Max’s split from his pregnant lover.

Max, 27, who plays Ben Mitchell, and Shona, 30, who plays Whitney Dean in the long-running soap, appear to have been growing a bond away from the screen.

Max was seen leaving Whitney’s £650,000 home in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, on Wednesday morning in pictures obtained by The Sun.

A source told the Sun on Sunday: “They spend as much time together as they can.”

“Most nights or mornings Max is seen entering or leaving Shona’s home. He wears the same clothes most days.







(Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)







(Image: Getty Images)



Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter . You can sign up at the top of the page.

“They have tried to keep their relationship a secret and they drive into the EastEnders set separately.

“But anybody who sees them together can see how they feel about each other.”

The BBC have declined to comment when contacted by OK!. Max and Shona’s representatives are yet to respond to requests for comment.

Max wore an Adidas tracksuit bottoms and hoodie, with the hood pulled up over his face, as he was seen allegedly leaving the property.







(Image: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)



Max split with his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year, and his relationship with the Whitney actress appears to be blossoming, as he reportedly spends most nights at her place.

A day before Max’s departure from her house, Shona was photographed at the the gate of her home to collect a takeaway.

Max and Shona are said to have been friends as they work on the same soap together. It’s been reported are “never apart” but, “aren’t officially dating”.

A source told The Sun: “They’ve tried to keep their relationship quiet. It had all the hallmarks of an EastEnders’ plotline as they tried to keep it secret. It hasn’t been the easiest of starts for them. Shona and Max were friends and now they have grown closer. But they don’t want to make a big fuss of things.”

But, another insider previously insisted: “Shona has been a great support for Max over the last couple of months and been a shoulder for him to cry on.

“Who knows what could happen in the future but for now, they’re just good friends.”

Max is expecting a baby boy with his ex-partner Roisin Buckle, and the couple have vowed that they will co-parent amicably.







(Image: Max Bowden/Instagram)



The source added: “Max is expecting a baby with his ex and wants to make sure their baby is brought up in a happy relationship so things have to be done sensitively.”

The insider added how Max and Shona, “have been in the limelight for many years so they know how things work and how their relationship will obviously be big news to their fans, so it is no surprise that they don’t want to come out and boast about it”.

Not only has Max been seen playing the part of Ben Mitchell in EastEnders, he’s also been in Waterloo Road.

For more showbiz updates, sign up for OK!’s daily newsletter here.