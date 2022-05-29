Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 Movie So Far, Ranked by Critics

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe pictures a post-Infinity Saga world, testing the concept of a multiverse. While the previous three phases lead to a grand cinematic climax like putting pieces into a puzzle, the fourth phase sees the MCU reshuffling its cards with nuance and diversity. Even with five films under its belt and Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever up next, there’s still no telling when or how Phase Four will end.

Each installment in the MCU’s Phase Four retains an individual storyline while still staying interconnected with each other. Some set up exciting teasers for future possibilities with cameos, while others honor a character’s legacy. Rather than getting caught up with the unknown, let’s re-examine the first five films of Phase Four and how critics received them based on their average scores from Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.

5 Eternals – 49.5/100





Since its release, Chloé Zhao’s Eternals has received mixed reviews from critics. The slow-paced, sensitively epic narrative around ten immortal beings and their enemies offered something different from the usual adrenaline-driven Marvel films. They have superpowers similar to the Avengers, but they are more of a serious group than the dramatic, fun-making Avengers or the dynamic, space family Guardians of the Galaxy.

Zhao’s direction has attracted some of the best reviews critics could give. At the same time, it also enraged many, though most remained rational, listing both the good and the bad. As Moira Macdonald from The Seattle Times put it, “It’s a different kind of superhero movie; not to everyone’s taste, but made for us all.”

4 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 67/100





Director Sam Raimi puts horror into Doctor Strange’s psychedelic adventure across the multiverse, making Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness instantly stand out from the rest. Elizabeth Olsen’s vivid portrayal of the Scarlet Witch also received praise from critics. However, as the Guardian pointed out, the concept of multiple realities also made threats in one universe less impactful. Critics also mentioned that various versions of Doctor Strange make the arrogant, self-centered protagonist even less relatable.

On the other hand, the lack of emotional depth and development in the storyline is well complemented with lightheartedness and Raimi’s restless dazzling creative input. The unexpected fan-servicing cameos also left critics with mixed feelings — some seemed to be against the exclusiveness of Marvel films (since non-Marvel fans wouldn’t understand some of these appearances at all), while others were utterly thrilled.

3 Black Widow – 73/100





Natasha Romanoff’s Black Widow was a missed opportunity in the MCU. Following her irreversible sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow paid homage to the character’s backstory as a trained assassin at the Red Room and showed how she led the new Widows to break free from their shared destiny. Natasha finally got the solo spin-off she deserves, although it felt like it should’ve happened long ago.

Without the need to set up the following chapters, Black Widow finally had the room to tackle previously untamed topics in the MCU. As Original CIN put it, “A fast-paced movie with action sequences, character depth, and very subtle social and political subtexts about the way women are seen, treated and exploited in the world.”

2 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 81/100





Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics mostly because it was fun and epic. As the first film in the MCU centering on an Asian superhero, Shang-Chi shook off the tensive and tedious build-up of the past and allowed the characters to be who they are. ABC News praised Simu Liu’s Marvel debut for being “action poetry in motion.” The Washington Post called the film “a kick to watch” while spelling “fun” in various ways. However, critics also find the film falling into the usual “mysterious ancient culture” trap and bearing a formulaic quality.





1 Spider-Man: No Way Home – 82/100





Surprisingly yet unsurprisingly, Spider-Man: No Way Home received the highest score of the MCU’s Phase Four offerings among critics. The Seattle Times reviewed, “This is how superhero movies are supposed to be: thrilling and funny and moving and full of popcorn-fueled joy,” which pretty much sums up 80 percent of what critics were feeling about the third installment in the Spider-Man trilogy. Critics also commented that this was the best performance from Tom Holland’s Peter Parker so far. Similar to other films and series in Phase Four, Spider-Man: No Way Home also tests the concept of a Spider-Man multiverse, having all three Spider-Man from different timelines coming into one reality.









