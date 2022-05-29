First full-cycle Web3 ecosystem enables users to build their metaverse presence

A transition to Web3 and the metaverse have been a topic of conversation for a while now, meaning both market participants and ordinary users already recognize the value blockchain can deliver. However, despite the benefits being heavily communicated, the entry threshold is much too high for the average user, often requiring special training, experienced consultants and other state-of-the-art resources to actually do so.

Consider that in a Web3 setting, monetizing activities, creating games and holding events incorporates underlying blockchain and token technology, which requires a learning curve for those without experience. Not to mention, the extensive business opportunities are significant as compared to traditional Web2 methods.

WeWay aims to provide this turnkey solution that enables prospective users to seamlessly transition into Web3 through influencer collaborations, NFT monetization and events like concerts. The platform effectively takes shape in four main solutions: Agency, University, Metaverse and Marketplace.

“WeWay is a high-tech ecosystem operating on a blockchain and NFT basis, allowing content makers and influencers to maximize their creative power and define their individuality in the world of the future,” Fuad Fatullaev, the founder of WeWay, shares.

The intent is that with WeWay, everyone will gain access to the benefits of Web3 without wasting time with the complexities of onboarding.

The building blocks for Web3 presence

WeWay is the Agency, a service that takes an artist, brand, blogger or other internet personality, unpacks their abilities and uses any findings to determine each one’s strategic advantage in the Web3 environment. With the support from the Agency and its major partners and advisers, the users will receive the support they need to develop a monetized model and create a project open to collaboration.

In addition to strategy support, WeWay also enables the everyday user to enter the world of Web3 through University. The University module aims to provide support for those looking to learn about or participate in blockchain. Therefore, this solution could help support influencers and content creators and their followers, who also require a bridge into the world of Web3.

Most users recognize Web3 for the NFTs and selling platforms that enable transactions for this type of asset. Therefore, accompanying the Agency and University modules is Marketplace. In this location, audiences can participate in interactions with influencers through collaborative activities, such as exclusive content or access to live “experiences,” and influencers can post their avatars, NFTs, etc.

Rounding out the platform is the metaverse, known as WeWay City. As with most metaverse constructs, WeWay city will become the place where participants interact with each other and socialize as they do in the physical world, one example being WeWay concerts. WeWay concerts enable an artist’s avatar to interact in the metaverse as a collectible with different clothes, skin materials, accessories and hairstyles. The WeWay team will then generate a certain number of tokens, while fans will gain the opportunity to interact with this artist in a digital space.

Combined with other online interactions, WeWay is designed to be as immersive as possible with AAA graphics, nature and buildings such as cinemas, homes for purchase and banks.