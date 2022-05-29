French Open: Coco Gauff through to quarter-finals along with US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez







Coco Gauff advanced to the quarter-finals in Paris for the second straight year

Teenage American Coco Gauff advanced to the quarter-finals of the French Open for the second straight year, while US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez continued her impressive run.

The 18-year-old eased to a comfortable 6-4 6-0 win over Belgian 31st seed Elise Mertens on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Gauff will take on former US Open champion Sloane Stephens or Jil Teichmann of Switzerland for a place in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Gauff had to battle for almost one hour in a tense opening set against Mertens before snatching it, but she dominated the second set to seal victory.

The American famously burst onto the scene at Wimbledon when she was just 15, becoming the youngest qualifier in the tournament’s history.

She upset Venus Williams on her way to the fourth round in 2019.

US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez moved into the quarter-finals for the first time with a 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory over Amanda Anisimova.

The Canadian made her Grand Slam breakthrough at the US Open where she made it all the way to the final before losing to Britain’s Emma Raducanu in a matchup between the unseeded teenagers.

“I think I’m improving more and more and understanding my game, which is the most important thing,” said Fernandez.

“That was our goal after the US Open. We just want to improve my tennis game, my all-around game, and just keep getting those opportunities and see where my level is at and see where I can improve for the next match.”

Fernandez, who became the youngest player to win a WTA title in 2022 at 19, will play Martina Trevisan of Italy next.

Trevisan, ranked 59th in the world, reached the last eight for the second time in three appearances after she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (12-10) 7-5.

