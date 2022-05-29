‘Good to have you back!’ Royal fans gush as Princess Charlene posts rare pics of children

Princess Charlene joined her husband Prince Albert and twins Jacques and Gabriella at the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. However, the Commonwealth silver medal medalist also shared some photographs of her seven-year-old children ahead of one of the Principality’s biggest sporting events.

Gabriella was shown wearing an adorable floral print dress while holding a pair of binoculars.

Jacques was seen wearing a blue shirt and grey trousers as the young Prince sat on the sofa putting on headphones.

The mother-of-two captioned the Instagram post: “Focused on the win! Here’s to a great Grand Prix.”

Fans of the Princess were quick to take to the comment section to share their appreciation for the post.

