Halloween Horror Nights Construction Continues in Hollywood, Classic Movies Tribute Store Opens in Orlando With Tons of Merch, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (5/23/22-5/29/22) – WDW News Today

Universal Studios Florida
- If you’re tired of SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward, but adore their groovy houses, then this is the shirt for you!
- It’s been rumored that the summer tribute store would be inspired by “Jaws,” “Back to the Future,” and “E.T,” and new details confirm this rumor.
- Crews have finally erected construction walls and scrim around Fievel’s Playland in Universal Studios Florida.
- Universal Orlando Resort surprised us this morning with a video preview of the summer tribute store. Let’s take a look at the classic movie-themed rooms and offerings.
- After releasing a sneak peek this morning, Universal Studios Florida has opened the doors of the summer Tribute Store, featuring rooms inspired by “Jaws,” “Back to the Future,” and “E.T.” Join us for a full photo and video tour of all the details.
- Not only do we have a full tour of the store, but also a look at every single new merchandise item available!
Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Universal Orlando CityWalk
