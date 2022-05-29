Harry Potter Movies Ranked According To Similarity To The Books

As most know, J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter novels were adapted into 8 movies, which have taken the world by storm. In terms of book-to-movie adaptations, the Harry Potter films are some of the best and do an excellent job of capturing the hit novels’ essence, magic, and most important moments.

However, some of the Harry Potter movies are more similar to the books than others. As the novels get longer, it gets harder for the directors to fit all the details into the films. This can confuse fans who haven’t read the books and takes away essential context.

8 The Order Of The Phoenix Takes The Same Plot Points And Executes Them Too Differently





Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is the fifth movie in the franchise, and it’s the least similar to its source material. While the film contains the same plot points, those moments reflect differently on screen. For example, Fred and George’s extravagant departure from Hogwarts happens in both the book and the film, but the circumstances are vastly different.

Another example is the betrayal of Dumbledore’s Army; Marietta Edgecombe tells Umbridge of the secret group in the book, but it’s Cho Chang who reveals them in the film. In the book, Ron and Hermione become prefects for Gryffindor. This never happens in the movie, despite being crucial for the two characters’ development.

7 The Deathly Hallows: Part Two Dramaticizes The Most Important Death





Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two is the explosive ending to the beloved franchise. However, many of the most significant moments in the film are different from the books. For example, the film doesn’t explore Dumbledore’s backstory and history with Gellert Grindelwald thoroughly, which explains his motivations and actions.

The final battle of Hogwarts is significantly different as well. Voldemort’s death is more mystical in the film as he dies in a blaze of glory, turning to dust and disintegrating. However, in the book, he dies like the ordinary man he is. Ultimately, his death in the novel proves that there’s nothing very special about him. Despite his efforts, Voldemort is just a mortal like everyone else.

6 The Prisoner Of Azkaban Leaves Out Important Backstories





Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is the third installment where the films begin to get darker, both visually and story-wise. The film leaves out many details from the book, including Harry winning the Quidditch Cup for Gryffindor. While this moment might not be relevant to the overall story, it’s crucial for Harry’s character development and seeing him as a leader. Prisoner of Azkaban also leaves out Sirius sending Ron Pigwidgeon after he loses Scabbers (AKA Peter Pettigrew) in the most shocking plot twist of the film.

Perhaps the most crucial detail left out is the backstory of the Marauders. As the book explains, the Marauders consists of James “Prongs” Potter, Sirius “Padfoot” Black, Remus “Moony” Lupin, and Peter “Wormtail” Pettigrew, all of whom are Animaguses. The group uses the Shrieking Shack to hide Remus, a werewolf, to keep him from harming anyone. Unfortunately, the Marauders, specifically James and Sirius, bully Snape. This results in Snape’s hatred of the Marauders and Harry.

5 The Half-Blood Prince Doesn’t Include Some Character Interactions





Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is the sixth installment in the franchise. Although it’s very similar to the book, it does leave some details out. In one instance, Harry spends a lot of time at the Weasley’s Burrow where Fleur gets into many disagreements with Molly and Ginny about her relationship with Bill. Unfortunately, these scenes, which many fans might relate to, are left out of the movie entirely.

While Harry explores Tom Riddle’s history, he learns of the pureblood Gaunt family and Tom’s mother, who uses a love potion on a handsome Muggle, Tom’s father. Despite being an essential part of Tom’s life and a clue to the Horcruxes, the Gaunts aren’t included in the film. Another small detail left out is the origin of the name “Half-Blood Prince.” Severus Snape is half-wizard and half-Muggle, and his mother’s last name is Prince, making him the Half-Blood Prince.

4 The Deathly Hallows: Part One Changes A Few Early Details





The stakes are high for Harry and his friends in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One. At the beginning of the story, Harry, Ron, and Hermione attend Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour’s wedding. In the book, Harry uses the Polyjuice Potion to disguise himself as a random red-headed boy from the village and claims to be one of Ron’s cousins in case of a Death Eater attack. However, in the movie, Harry doesn’t attempt to hide.

The movie also leaves out Harry’s goodbye to the Dursleys, an emotional and bittersweet moment in the books. Dudley’s conversation with Harry is particularly kind, and he apologizes to his cousin for the way he’s been treated in their house. Tonks and Lupin’s pregnancy and the birth of their son, along with Lupin asking Harry to be Teddy’s godfather, are other significant plot points that aren’t included in the film.

3 The Goblet Of Fire Is Very Similar But Forgets Important Moments





Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is the fourth installment. Even though it’s one of the longest books, the film still does a great job of staying close to the story. However, some details didn’t make it in. For example, one of Hermione’s most passionate endeavors and greatest accomplishments is standing up for house-elves’ rights and creating SPEW, something the director (Mike Newell) chose to leave out.

One of the most significant moments is at the end of the book when Harry wins the Triwizard Tournament and the 1,000 galleons that comes with it. After Cedric’s tragic death, Harry gives Fred and George Weasley the money to fuel their passion and start their successful joke shop, Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes. Unfortunately, this act of kindness doesn’t happen in Goblet of Fire. It can be confusing for fans when the twins, whose family has always struggled for money, suddenly have a large shop on Diagon Alley.

2 The Chamber Of Secrets Leaves Out Only A Few Small Details





The second movie in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, is an extremely close adaptation of the book. Due to the novel’s short length, the director (Chris Columbus) fits most details into the film. Missing from the film, however, is Argus Filch and his backstory. Filch is a squib, meaning he has wizard blood but lacks magical ability, which explains some of Filch’s characteristics.

Another minor detail omitted from Chamber of Secrets is Hermione’s awareness of what the slur “Mudblood” mean. In the books, she’s not familiar and Ron has to explain. The only details left out of the film were minor, as Chamber of Secrets is very close to the source material.

1 The Philosopher’s Stone Is Almost An Exact Copy Of The Book





Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (or The Sorcerer’s Stone in America) is one of the closest adaptations of a book. The only details that are left out are so minor that most book fans don’t even realize. However, one moment that the director (Chris Columbus) changes is Harry and Draco’s first encounter.

In the book, the two meet in Diagon Alley while shopping for school supplies. Knowing that Harry is famous, Draco offers his friendship but Harry refuses. In the movie, they meet for the first time at school. Other minor details include the type of snake that speaks Parseltongue to Harry at the zoo and the Sorting Hat singing a song before the Sorting Ceremony. Philosopher’s Stone is almost an exact replica of the book, perfectly brought to life on the silver screen.









