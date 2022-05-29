Helen Flanagan oozes elegance on date night with fiancé Scott

Helen Flanagan looks elegant as she enjoys a night with her fiancé Scott Sinclair while on holiday with their kids.

The mum of three, 31, posted a snap posing with her beau on holiday, captioned with a simple white heart emoji.

She wore a sparking Nadine Merabi dress with a stunning feather hem, paired with silver strappy heels.

The former Coronation Street actress’ hair is scraped back in a bun to show off a pair of Lara Heems Jewellery earrings.

The couple have taken their three young children, Matilda, six, Delilah, three, and Charlie, one, on a sun soaked trip.







Helen posed with Preston North End footballer beau Scott, 33, on a balcony as they dressed up for an evening out.

Scott is wearing a black top with dark blue jeans and Balenciaga shoes, accessorising with a watch and a pair of sunglasses.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2018, smiled against a city backdrop with a huge Ferris wheel.

Rachel Ward wrote, ‘Stunning’ with three heart eyed emojis.

One of the soap star’s one million followers wrote: “Great pic Helen of you and yours”.

Another said: “Lovely photo love the dress” with a heart emoji.







Helen has been posting snaps of their family getaway on Instagram.

She shared a picture wearing a yellow bikini to match her three children.

Matilda and Delilah both wore a yellow pineapple frilly swimsuit, while Charlie wore trunks in the same pattern.

The family have been relaxing and playing around the swimming pool during the day before getting dressed to go out for a meal in the evening.

In one photo, Matilda cuddled up to her dad and Helen wrote: “Our beautiful Matilda such a good girl all the time”.







Helen recently revealed that she has not shared a bed with partner Scott for seven years since the birth of their first child.

The actress revealed that she co-sleeps with all three of her children as she breastfed, which means that Scott feels more like her “flat mate.”

She told her followers on an Instagram story: “After seven years it would be nice as a couple to actually share a bed and not feel like flat mates.

“I’ve always co slept with Charlie and the breast feeding went hand in hand.”







She continued: “I’ve always just co slept with the kids out of easiness and just basically so I can sleep and just function in the morning,”

Although the couple have been engaged for nearly four years, they are in no rush to tie the knot officially as their children have taken priority.

Helen is currently on maternity leave from ITV’s Coronation Street, and is hoping to move onto the next stage after weaning her youngest son off breastmilk

