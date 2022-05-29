Hidden features of the Queen’s £10million car – second most expensive vehicle in the world





The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next week with thousands of people gathering in front of their televisions to catch a glimpse of the celebrations. And one thing that is almost as famous as the Queen is her posh Bentley limousine.

The Queen is expected to travel in her Bentley which is worth more than £10million. It is the second most expensive car in the world, only losing out to the gold-plated Rolls-Royce owned by the Sultan of Brunei. With the Platinum Jubilee preparations in full swing, motoring experts at Select Car Leasing have now revealed several things that Royal fans might not know about the car. The car was designed by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh: READ MORE: Anxious dad threatened with bailiffs despite paying parking ticket

The flags on the bonnet of the Royal Bentley suggest whether the queen is travelling inside. The traditional “flying B” is replaced with her mascot of St George slaying the dragon, or a lion if she’s in Scotland. The car is always escorted by marked and unmarked Royal Protection Squad vehicles, as well as local police vehicles and motorcycle riders. Security features: The car possesses world-class security features to protect the Queen. The Royal car is required to provide safety from any outside threat. The cabin in the Queen’s limousine is air-tight to ensure anyone inside is protected against the threat of gas attacks or explosions. The car also travels on Kevlar-reinforced tyres. This ensures that the vehicle can keep travelling even if the tyres are damaged and flat.