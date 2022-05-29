High blood pressure: A sign on your face ‘after drinking’ could point to hypertension

Study author Jong Sung Kim pointed out at the time: “Facial flushing after drinking is always considered a symptom of high alcohol sensitivity or even intolerance to alcohol unless the patient is taking special medicine.

“The facial flushing response to drinking usually occurs in a person who cannot genetically break down acetaldehyde, the first metabolite of alcohol.”

Facial flushing is recognised by some health bodies as an indication of high blood pressure, but not all.

From a biological standpoint, flushing occurs when blood vessels beneath the skin dilate to allow an increase in blood flow.

Cardiologist Professor Garry Jennings told ABC News that flushing “does not really” feature on the list of hypertension symptoms.