High cholesterol: The sign in your nails and toes that could be a clue – ‘consult your GP’

While not all cholesterol is harmful, the one known as “bad” is the thing putting you at a greater risk of health problems. “High levels of bad cholesterol can lead to plaque, a condition that causes blockage of blood vessels, especially the arteries,” said Monika Wassermann Medical Director at Olio Lusso.

Once your blood vessels become blocked and narrow, the supply of blood and oxygen into your heart and brain will get impaired as well.

This can then lead to blood clots, strokes or heart attacks, Ms Wassermann explained.

However, these aren’t the only health problems triggered by high cholesterol.

The build-up of the fatty substance can also cause a condition known as peripheral arterial disease (PAD). But this doesn’t happen without your body ringing the alarm bells.

